26-year-old trader in court for alleged robbery

A 26- year- old trader, Rashid Sulemana, has appeared before the Tema Circuit ‘A’ court for robbery at Life Insurance Enterprise Market in Tema.

The accused who committed the crime with three others now at large, pleaded not guilty and he would reappear on August 14.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Mariama Sammu, heard that on May 28 at 2:00 a.m, witnesses in the case, Alinu Wise and Emmanuel Adamtey, security men with 3rd EYE Security Services, contracted by the insurance company, were on duty at the premises of the company when accused and three others now at large, armed with a pistol and machetes broke into the office.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Dadze, told the court that Adamtey on hearing the noise of the break-in approached the main door to find out what had happened but he was accosted by the accused and his accomplices who tied him up with a nylon rope.

The robbers also held the second witness and tied him up with a dress after which they broke into and ransacked the various office apartments and made away with a mini safe containing cash amounting to GH¢3,847.00, five Huawei tablets valued at GH¢3,700.00, cheque with face value of GH¢1,000.00 and 30 Life advantage visa cards from the Branch Manager’s office, the Prosecutor added.

According to him, the robbers also stole one HP pro book valued at GH¢1,500.00 and an HTC smart phone valued at GH¢600.00 from other offices.

The case was reported to the Community One police and during investigations, they realised that the accused who had been involved in other cases under investigation at the station was captured in a closed circuit television footage obtained from the insurance company.

He said the accused was seen dressed in tattered jeans trousers, pullover hoodie and aloafer footwear, adding that the accused mentioned the three accomplices as Salifu, Stanley and Gado alias SM.

When Police searched the room of the accused person, they found and retrieved the clothes he used for the robbery, but he could neither lead them to recover the stolen items nor arrest his accomplices, prosecution said.

Meanwhile the Tema Community 1 District Police Commander, Chief Supt Stephen K. Kwakye, has given assurance that police would not rest till they ‘smoke out’ the other accomplices.

He, therefore, warned those perpetuating such crimes to stop or face the wrath of the police.

