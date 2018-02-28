2,400 public buildings tagged with GPS address

About 2,400 out of the 4,000 earmarked public buildings and institutions have been tagged with the generated Ghana Post Global Positioning System (GPS) address.

The seat of government, Flagstaff House, hospitals, ministries and departments, state corporations, mosques, churches, banks, media agencies, offices, all spread across the country, among others, have all been tagged.

According to Edwina Andrews, Head of Nationwide Tagging Process of Vokacom Limited, developers of the system, the exercise, which forms part of its contractual obligation, would be fully completed by March this year.

She was speaking to the media yesterday in Accra during a similar exercise which saw some buildings within the capital tagged with its generated address.

The exercise, she said was to help raise awareness and keep the public in the known about the ongoing programme for every house to get it GPS address.

“For some time now, people have not seen us on the ground fixing tags on buildings. As you can see, we are on that project aggressively to meet the March deadline. It is also an opportunity to sensitise the public on the addressing system and encourage all to generate their address or contact the Ghana Post office to get theirs,” Mrs. Andrews stated.

The introduction of the online addressing system, she said would make it less cumbersome for businesses and individuals to direct customers and people to its location and urged Ghanaians to get onto the platform.

Mr. Ace Ankomah, Managing Partner of Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah Firm, whose office building was tagged in the latest exercise, said the address has created a direct access to the Ghana Post for easy delivery of documents and mail as well as enabled easy location by clients.

A user of the application, Charles Narh, told Ghanaian Times in an interview that the introduction of the GPS address has enabled him to easily locate destination points when on the move and direct people to his location with no difficulty.

By Claude Nyarko Adams