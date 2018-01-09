23,000 U/E farmers enrol onto Planting for Food and Jobs programme

More than 23, 000 farmers in the Upper East Region were enrolled onto the government’s agriculture intervention of Planting for Food and Jobs programme last year.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari who disclosed this during a press soiree organised on Thursday, for journalists in the region stated that, fertilisers and other farming inputs were also made available to the farmers timely.

He noted that apart from the intervention contributing to the creation of jobs for the teeming youth and reducing rural urban migration, it had also contributed to ensuring food security in the region.

On the One Village One Dam, One District, One Factory and One Million Dollars for each Constituency, the Regional Minister assured the people of the region that these interventions would kick-start this year to create jobs and improve upon the living conditions of the people.

He also gave the assurance that plans were underway to revamp some of the defunct factories in the region including the Pwalugu Tomato Factory, the meat and the rice mills among others.

“The Vea and Tono irrigation dams would soon be rehabilitated to meet the economic needs of our people. The Tamne Dam is under construction. There is some underground water discovery at Kadare in the Bongo District which is projected to last over 200 years. May I ask the media to make investigation into this discovery because we need a sustainable water supply for both domestic and industrial purpose?”

He said more boreholes are going to be drilled and installed with hand pumps across the length and breadth of the region in search of water supply for both domestic and industrial purposes.

The Regional Minister mentioned bush burning and sanitation among some of the major problems confronting the region and appealed to the media to join the crusade in educating the public who are engaged in such practices to put stoppage to it.

Whilst commending the journalists in the region for putting the region into the limelight to attract support from development partners, the Regional Minister urged journalists in the region to go the extra mile by delving into rural reporting.

The Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Erick Amoo, appealed to the Regional Coordinating Council to provide office accommodation and means of transport for journalists in the region to enhance their duty.

The Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area, Tongo-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang who chaired the function noted that journalists were the ears and eyes of the public and appealed to them to be more professional in their reportage.

The heads of Departments who were invited for function took time to answer some of the questions posed by the media practitioners.

