2018 Ghana’s Most Beautiful to fast-track 90-90-90 campaign

Winner of the 2018 Ghana Most Beautiful pageant, Naomi Abena Obeng, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) to join the Ghana Fast-Tracks 90-90-90 campaign.

The MoU would allow her to drive the mandate on HIV and AIDS prevention across the nation and also to enable her to educate the youth who are sexually active to practice safer sex.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra on Thursday, the Acting Director General of the GAC, Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene, lauded the beauty queen for showing interest in the HIV and AIDS awareness and prevention campaign.

He explained that many youth who fell within the ages of 15-24, increasingly were infected with HIV, thus the campaign would help to curb the situation.

Mr Atuahene indicated that education on the prevention would empower the youth with knowledge to avoid contracting infections, and expressed his outfit’s commitment to give financial, logical and technical support to help achieve the target.

“We will support with free condoms, HIV testing and counselling services, as well as providing her with technical staff to enable her to embark on the campaign journey in every region,” he said.

He called on celebrities to join hands with the sector and make HIV/AIDS prevention a priority to reduce the infection.

In response, Miss Obeng expressed her gratitude for the offer, saying that she was excited to work with GAC on the project, and promised to deliver on her mandate to train youth on dangers HIV and AIDS could pose to the attainment of their future goals.

She revealed that her campaign would be on the theme: ‘HIV and AIDS is not a death sentence, you should play safe’, adding that “I will also educate the public not to stigmatise persons living with the ailment.”

Miss Obeng stated through her Obaa Nao Foundation, she would impact lives and make the youth stand for their right in the society.

