2017 Marathon cofab organised in Accra

The second edition of the 2017 Marathon Conference was held in Accra last Friday, on the theme: “Communication, technology and entrepreneurship”.

The event, which was jointly organised by Bentil Motivational Consult, IPMC and Ghana Institute of Journalism, aimed at grooming the youth to create jobs for themselves and others.

Mr. Richard Bentil, Chief Executive Officer of Bentil Motivational Consult, said the youth needed guidance and counseling to make informed decisions.

Mr. James E. K. Gbedemah, Managing Director of Psyck Aid Ghana, asked the participants to consider entrepreneurship as the surest way to reduce poverty and to become self-reliant.

He appealed to young entrepreneurs to network with others to create more opportunities for themselves.

Mr. Gbedemah said there was the need for the youth to be abreast with technology because the business environment was driven by innovation and modern technology.