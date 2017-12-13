2017 ICT EXPO in Valley View University ends

The Department of Computing Sciences and Engineering of the Valley View University, on Friday held its annual flagship ICT EXPO in Accra.

The 2017 edition of the Expo which was held under the theme, ‘Leading the digital revolution in Ghana’ highlighted the products of graduates of the department and students to the Ghanaian Information Communication Technology (ICT) industries.

In all, ten presenters demonstrated their various concepts of identified problems in the country that digitisation could help in addressing effectively with the best project and presenter being honored.

Some of the project synopsis demonstrated included; GSM based LPG weight and LPG leakage detection system; Prepaid energy meter with GSM interface mobile application; Electrical energy consumption regulatory system; Designing and implemention of an opinion mining based product evaluation and Artificial intelligence irrigation system for Ghana.

Others were: a virtual classroom for JHS and SHS to provide learning resources based on GES curriculum; Land information management system for Ghana Lands Commissions; Robotic prosthetic leg; an agumented reality video game on recycling; real-time road sign detection and recognition mobile application and soil nutrients indicatory and advisory system.

Mr Dominic Darlington Damoah, the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences of Valley View University, said the conference was in line with the government’s goal of digitisation that had the purpose of bringing to the fore human capital trained to bring innovative solutions to schools and the country.

Mr Damoah said it is the primary goal of the Department to serve as a leading centre for current research works using ICT in designing, implementing and solving the country’s developmental problems through ICT, hence the Expo over the years in exposing the capabilities of their graduates and students.

He urged the students to identify national problems and develop solutions towards the country’s development through their acquired knowledge in Information Technology (IT).

Professor Benjamin Aggrey-Ntim, the Chairman of Omatek Computers Ghana, said technology has brought improvement in the lives of people accross the world.

“People like you are going to be able to cope with the future, however, it does not hold a constant job for you,” he said.

Prof Aggrey-Ntim said with the new trend of technological advancements, the future was rather bright for artificial intelligence, that is robots.

To this end, he has advised IT students and experts to learn, network, innovate and serve industries for others to be able to depend on them.

“Be able to learn to ensure that you are part of the builders who will serve the industry for others to depend on you, because you are not going to function as technicians alone, but you will have to work with business administrators for you to be called self made men,” he said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Ken Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, urged Ghana to embrace the concept of digitisation.

This, Mr Attafuah explained, would help Ghana grow adding that “when Ghana embraces digitisation in all forms she will develop rapidly”.

Prof Daniel Bediako, the Vice Chancellor of Valley View University, said the University is ready to play its role in government’s agenda of digitisation and called on the citizenry to help build the country.

IT related institutions, teachers and lecturers from other universities, senior high school and basic School students were among the representatives that graced this year’s edition of the ICT EXPO which was also the tenth anniversary since its inception in 2006.

GNA