20-member delegation in China to undergo Regional Aviation Management training

PA 20-member delegation from Ghana are in the Chinese capital, Beijing, to participate in a training programme on Regional Aviation Management aimed at enhancing Ghana’s quest to become an aviation hub in the West Africa sub-region.

The delegates included representatives from the Ministries of Aviation, Finance and Tourism and Creative Arts, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airports Company Limited and the New Times Corporation.

It was organised by the Ministry of Commerce of China through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana in collaboration with AVIC International Aero-Development Corporation, a Chinese firm engaged in the export of Chinese-made civil aircraft and technologies with the support of Ghana’s Ministry of Aviation.

The objective of the three-week event is mainly to train and improve the capacity of the officials in aviation management experience especially regional aviation management.

It would feature courses on China aviation achievements since reform and opening up, Chinese air transport management, Chinese aviation industry development and Air safety management.

The rest include Air traffic control system and experience in China, Advanced technology of airport management and China and world civil aviation regulation.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times, the Vice President of AVIC International, Jin Xing, said, Africa was at the centre of China’s global development policy as recognised by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping during his inaugural address in 2016.

He noted that the training programme was a follow-up to the China African Regional Aviation Cooperation Workshop held in Accra in May last year toward a sustainable air transport network and promote synergies through China-Africa cooperation.

The training programme, he said, was to share China’s advanced experience in aviation industry development and enhance cooperation in infrastructure by introducing Chinese civil aviation products.

Additionally, Mr Xing explained that the event would support Ghana’s effort to build better regional air route network in Africa and improve local transportation conditions to spur socio-economic growth.

Samuel Kwame Dechi, Director of Human Resource, Ministry of Aviation, who led the delegation, noted that the Ministry was focused on pursuing critical cooperations to enable the transformation of Ghana into an aviation hub in the sub-region.

In that regard, he said, Ghana was working to strengthen the relationship with China, which has chalked significant success in the aviation sector after instituting some reforms years back.

To further the development of Ghana’s aviation sector, Mr Dechi explained that it was the Ministry’s priority to collaborate with other sector Ministries including Tourism to generate the needed market for the country and ensure sustainable growth.

