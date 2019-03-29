20 commercial sex workers in trouble

pTwenty alleged commercial sex workers, including five Nigerians and a pregnant woman, aged between 18 and 55 years, have been arrested in a swoop by the Kaneshie Police at a brothel, in Accra, on Wednesday.

The operation, which aimed at clamping down on criminal activities, was conducted at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, Chisco, near OA, and Avenor, all suburbs of Accra.

The Kaneshie District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Ernest Acheampong, who led the operation told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that the suspects were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He said the police received report about activities of the suspects, which include Indian hemp peddling.

Supt Acheampong said some of the suspects, including a male client, were caught red-handed engaging in commercial sex , but some managed to escape.

He said used condoms and unused condoms were found at the brothel, and the police have mounted a search for other accomplices.

Supt Acheampong said the police would collaborate with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to demolish the illegal brothel.

“The exercise would be ongoing to ensure that there is sanity in the area,” he said, adding that the suspects were charged for soliciting for immoral purposes and would be put before court.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, some of the commercial sex workers claimed they have been operating at the brothel for some time now, and they charged their clients between GH¢20 and GH¢60.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI