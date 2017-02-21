2 youth groups clash in Sekondi -Tadi

Youth from Effiakuma and Amanful on Saturday afternoon, clashed following the snatching of a mobile phone at the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

The rioters kept the area on tenterhooks disrupting the peace in the area for a greater period of the day.

The Ghanaian Times learnt that two persons have been arrested by the Takoradi police while three others, who sustained various injuries, received treatments at the hospital.

According to an eye witness, the commotion began at about 11 am on Saturday, when a youth from Amanful snatched the mobile phone belonging to another Dagomba youth from Effiakuma.

In the attempt to retrieve the phone he called his colleagues from Effiakuma, who rushed to the scene, but the confusion escalated when other Dagomba boys from Kokompe and others for the Abaa Tan Chemical store at Effiakuma also clashed and in a “free for all” fight with cudgels, knifes, wires and hammers for about 30 minutes.

It took the combined intervention of the military, the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) and Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT), to bring the situation under control.

“As at 3.29 there was a heavy police presence at the Ghetto area of Amanful, near the Abaa Tan Chemical store to avert any bloodshed. But for the timely intervention of the security personnel, the youth who had regrouped to launch further attacks at the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout would have turned the place into a bloody battle ground .

Confirming the incident, the District Police Commander in Takoradi, Superintendent Peter Ofori Donkor, said about 11.30am on Saturday a group in a Sprinter Mercedes Benz bus with registration number WR 3570-14, armed with electrical wires and knifes stormed the Jubilee Park at the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout, attacked and seized mobile phones and money from people on sight.

Later, he indicated that, another group of Dagomba boys also bused in three vehicles launched revenge, leading to the violent clashes that spilled over to the Amanful area.

He said that a combined force including the military and the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

“So far, we have arrested two suspects; Isaac Nyarko, 28 and Kwesi Annobil, 38 and placed them in custody while investigations continued.” Supt. Donkor added.

Meanwhile, he said, the sprinter Mercedes bus used for the Jubilee Park ‘operations’ has been impounded and parked at the Central Police station in Takoradi.

According to the Police Commander, “Amanful is now calm. But, we will continue to maintain our presence here and will not permit any further violence.”

From Clement Adze Boye, Takoradi