2 youth groups clash in Sekondi -Tadi

THE RAMPAGING YOUTH HOLDING VARIED WEAPONS AT THE GOIL FILLING STATION AT THE KWAME NKRUMAH ROUNDABOUT.

Youth from Effiakuma and Amanful on Saturday afternoon, clashed following the snatching of a mobile phone at the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

The rioters kept the area on tenterhooks disrupting the peace in the area for a greater period of the day.

The Ghanaian Times learnt that two persons have been arrested by the Takoradi police while three others, who sustained various injuries, received treatments at the hospital.

According to an eye witness, the commotion began at about    11 am on Saturday, when a youth from Amanful snatched the mobile phone belonging to another Dagomba youth from Effiakuma.

In the attempt to retrieve the phone  he called his colleagues from Effiakuma, who rushed to the scene, but the  confusion escalated when other Dagomba  boys from Kokompe and others for the Abaa Tan Chemical  store  at Effiakuma also clashed  and  in a “free for all”  fight with  cudgels,  knifes,  wires  and  hammers for about 30 minutes.

It took the combined intervention of the military, the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) and Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT), to bring the situation under control.

“As at 3.29 there was a heavy police presence at the Ghetto  area of Amanful, near the Abaa Tan Chemical store to avert any bloodshed. But for the timely intervention of the security personnel, the youth who had regrouped   to launch further attacks at the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout would have turned the place into a bloody battle ground .

Confirming the  incident, the District Police  Commander in Takoradi, Superintendent Peter Ofori Donkor, said about 11.30am  on Saturday a group  in a Sprinter  Mercedes Benz bus with registration number WR 3570-14, armed with electrical wires and  knifes stormed the Jubilee Park at the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout, attacked and  seized  mobile phones  and  money from   people  on sight.

Later, he indicated that, another group of Dagomba boys also bused in three vehicles launched revenge, leading to the violent clashes that spilled over to the Amanful area.

He said that a combined force including the military and the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

“So far, we have arrested two suspects; Isaac Nyarko, 28 and Kwesi Annobil, 38 and placed them in custody while investigations continued.” Supt. Donkor added.

Meanwhile, he said, the sprinter Mercedes bus  used for the Jubilee Park ‘operations’ has been impounded and parked at the Central Police station in Takoradi.

According to the Police Commander, “Amanful is now calm. But, we will continue to maintain our presence here and will not permit any further violence.”

From Clement Adze Boye, Takoradi

 

 

