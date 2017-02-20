2 Times staff elected to youth, women positions in ICU

A sixteen-member committee of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Greater Accra regional youth and women executives was inaugurated during its maiden conference in Accra on Thursday.

The new team would ensure that the rights of the youth and women in the region were protected at various workplaces in the region.

The youth wing in the region is chaired by Mrs. Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi, a Senior Journalist of the New Times Corporation(NTC), while the Women wing is chaired by Mrs. Belinda Cochrane of Dannex Limited.

The Deputy General Secretary of ICU in charge of operations, Mr. Morgan Ayawine who inaugurated the committee urged the new executives to be committed in their activities to promote the welfare of the workers.

Mrs. Nyarko-Yirenkyi thanked the leadership of the ICU for the confidence reposed in the new executives and assured she would work hard with her team to ensure that the rights of the youth at various workplaces in the region were protected.

The members of the youth executives are Israel Goka of Ghana Hotel Industries, Vice President; Mr. Maud Owusu Amponsah, Holiday Inn, Secretary; Mrs. Mary Anane, Barclays Bank Ghana, Assistant Secretary and Mr. Philip Biney, Toyota Ghana Limited, First Trustee.

The rest are Mrs. Doris Addo, Mechanical Lloyd Ghana Limited as second Trustee; Mr. Alfred Mensah of Blow group of Companies as executive member and Mrs. Naane Annang of Fiesta Royale Hotel as women representative.

The members of the women committee constitute of Ms. Tina Offei Yirenkyi, GHABA,as Vice president, Ms. Diana Bosuh of the (NTC),Ms. Aneesa Iddrisu of La Palm Royale Beach as assistant Secretary, Ms. Lily Agyeiwaa Awuah of Bulk Oil Storage Transport Limited as First Trustee, Ms. Ranfordlina Wellinton of Societe General as the second trustee,

The rest are Ms. Joyce Asantewaa of Quality Control Company Limited as executive member and Ms. Victory Johnson of Ghana Electrometer Limited as a youth representative.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi