2 teenage boys jailed 20 years for robbery
PThe Nkawie Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey has sentenced two teenage boys to 10 years imprisonment each for robbery at Ohwim, near Kumasi.
Kwabena Owusu and Patrick Agyei pleaded
not guilty but were found guilty after the trial and convicted.
They were said to be part of a gang of robbers
who attacked residents of Ohwim New Site in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District
on September 18, 2018 and robbed them of their valuables.
Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court
that the convicts together with two others, who are on the run, broke into a
number of houses and made away with items such as wrist watches, television
sets, mobile phones, jewelries, assorted perfumes and unspecified amounts of
monies, among other others.
He said the case was reported to the Suame
police and upon investigations Kwabena Owusu was arrested who then mentioned
Agyei and the other two as their accomplices.
They were then charged and brought before the Court. GNA