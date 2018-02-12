2 remanded for stealing ECG transformer

A Suhum district magistrate court has remanded two persons into prison custody for allegedly stealing a 100Kva transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The two accused persons, Enoch Tetteh, 23, a mechanical apprentice and Eric Brusah, 25, scrap dealer, were charged on three counts of unlawful damage, stealing and influencing a public officer.

However, their plea was not taken.

They would appear again before the court presided over by Madam Naomi Akyiano on February 15, this year.

Explaining the facts of the case, Superintendent Joseph Owusu said on February 3, the accused persons who had stolen the said transformer were trying to bolt with it in a taxi cab with registration number GR 2672-11.

He further explained that around 2:30am when they were running away with the stolen transformer in the said taxi cab, the police who were on their daily patrolling routing met them on their way and suspected foul play.

The police who searched the taxi cab retrieved the stolen transformer and upon interrogation the accused persons admitted that they had stolen the item.

The accused persons tried to bribe the police patrol team but the team refused to take the money and rather arrested the accused persons.

After further investigations they were charged with the offence and brought before the court after which they were remanded.

From Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu-Nyarko, Koforidua