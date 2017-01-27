2 policemen, others rob Chinese businessmen

Five men, including two policemen, were on Tuesday remanded by a Kumasi circuit court into prison custody for allegedly robbing some Chinese businessmen at gunpoint.

The incident happened at Tabosere, a village near Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti Region.

The accused – Detective Lance Corporal (DLC) Kafui Kumah, 25, and General Lance Corporal (GLC) Daniel Omari, 31 both policemen and 38-year old Prince Akotula, Aboagye Kwarteing, 22 and Kwadwo Charles, 31, were said to have conspired and robbed two Chinese businessmen; Shown Gping and Hai Heng of their three mobile phones, quantity of gold concentrates sand and cash sum of GH¢ 4,000.00.

The court, presided by Mary M. E. Nsenkyire, remanded the five the accused after they pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy and robbery and would reappear on February 2, 2017.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Amoako told the court that, at 7.30am on January 15, 2017, the accused and two others boarded a Nissan Taxi cab to the complainants mining site at Manso Tabosere and robbed them.

Chief Insp. Amoako indicated that, DLC Kafui Kumah, was armed with an AK 47 rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition while GLC Daniel Omari, who held a police handcuff, attacked the Chinese businessmen and subjected them to severe beating before robbing them of their belongings.

Chief Insp. Amoako told the court that the accused handcuffed the two businessmen and took them to the roadside where they had parked their taxi cab which was driven by Kwadwo Charles.

The court head that own folks, who had heard of the case, chased and arrested the accused.

A search conducted on the accused led to the retrieval of a golden nugget, which was identified as part of the gold robbed from the two Chinese businessmen.