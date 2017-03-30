2 Nigerian women arrested for human trafficking

Two Nigerian women have been arrested by the police for allegedly trafficking six women from their country to Ghana, for prostitution.

The suspects, Ify Mba,33, and Amanda Eze Chioma, alias Faith, were reported to have told the victims from Abia, Delta,Enugu and Anamora states in Nigeria, aged between 21 and 26 years, that they were sending them to Germany and Dubai to be employed as househelps.

The leader of the gang, only identified as Angel, is on the run, and being sought by the police.

The suspects on arrival at Ghana, were said to have made their victims swear oath to engage in prostitution at some nightclubs at Baastona in Accra, and each was expected to pay 555,000,00 Naira (equivalent to $2,000) to the suspects.

The Baastona Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Felix Cosmos told journalists at a press conference in Accra yesterday that the suspects were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He said on March 24,at about 7pm,the police had information that a group of Nigerian girls were spotted being escorted by some women into a hotel (name withheld)within Baatsona for prostitution.

Chief Sup Cosmos said the police arrested the suspect, and rescued the victims, who refused to practise prostitution, and were locked in the hotel room without food.

Chief Supt Cosmos said the victims told the police that the suspects brought them to Ghana on transit to Germany and Dubai, but were forced to engage in prostitution.

He said investigation revealed that four of the victims were brought on March 14 and locked up in the hotel room.

Chief Supt Cosmos said the other two victims were brought into the country on March 23, for the same purpose.

He said the suspects would be handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department, Accra for further investigations.

Chief Supt Cosmos appealed to hoteliers to identify and report such characters to the police, adding that, “The Police would continue to work with such stakeholders to crack down on such menace”.

One of the victims (name withheld) toldThe Ghanaian Times that they were lured into the country by the suspects for prostitution.

“When I arrived in the country two days ago, and I told them to take me back to Nigerian, they locked me and my friend in the hotel and left till evening without food.” she lamented.

N/B: NIGERIAN WOMEN SUSPECTS PHOTO

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi