2 jailed 42 years for robbery

Two armed robbers were jailed 21 years each in hard labour by an Accra circuit court yesterday.

Amadu Musah, and Rashid Kabiru Aremeyaw, both unemployed, robbed a married couple of 400 dollars, 2,300 drihames (Dubai currency) and unspecified amount of Ghana cedis.

They again took six mobile phones, one iPhone 6 S plus, a Samsung Galaxy X cover, one iPhone 6 plus, Tango Wi-Fi speaker, Hawaii Bluetooth speaker, 25 diamond and gold wrist watches, 15 boxes of gold jewellery, five pairs of gold earrings, two perfumes, three sun glasses, four pieces of gold hand bangles, three pieces of silver bangles, two pairs of Nike slippers, three Hb5-730 Bluetooth stereo headset, four mobile phones and two female purses.

The two convicts pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and robbery preferred against them.

But the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, found them guilty after a full trial, convicted and sentenced them to 21 years each to serve as a lesson to those, especially the youth, who do not want to eke a living through genuine means.

The facts as presented by prosecution were that, the complainant, Mr Mohammed Ali was a civil servant while his wife, Madam Rukaiya Ismail, was also a businesswoman, both living at Adenta Housing Town in the Grater Accra Region with their three children and a niece.

Madam Rukaiya dealt in mobile phones and accessories at Tip-Toe Lane at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle with Amadu Musah as her errand boy.

Prosecution said that on October 11, 2016, after the businesswoman had closed from her shop, she put all the day’s sales including some foreign currencies in a polythene bag in the presence of the convict (Mush), paid him his daily wage of GH¢30.00 and went home.

On October 12, 2018, at about 3a.m, two masked men of which one was armed with a pistol broke into the victims’ house through the bathroom window, tied Mr. Ali’s hands to the back and put a sponge in his mouth and asked for his gun and mobile phones.

The robbers further demanded for the money the businesswoman had brought home in the polythene bag the previous day, but she and her husband refused to hand over the cash to them.

This infuriated the convicts who ransacked the entire bedroom and later found the polythene bag containing the money and took it.

According to the prosecution, the criminals who were not satisfied, took the mobile phone and the rest of the items mentioned above.

They locked up the victims and their children in one room and took their booty away.

Prosecution said that on the same day of the robbery, Musah boarded South Africa Airways and escaped to Peru through the Kotoka International Airport where he put on one of the complainant’s stolen HB5-730 bluetooth stereo headset, took photograph with it and circulated to his friends.

On October 17, 2016, the convict (Amadu Musah) was repatriated from Peru and he was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport.

The businesswoman was able to identify her HB5-730 bluetooth stereo headset when a search was conducted on Musah. The item was in the pocket of his jacket.

And on December 2016, Rashid Aremeyaw was also arrested by the Baatsona Police after he had broken into someone’s room and stolen a flat screen TV set, a wrist bangle found in his room was identified by Madam Rukaiya including other items which were stolen from her.

