2 in custody for stealing items worth $154,000

Two persons, Eric Takyi and Zalia Ibrahim, both ex-workers of Security Warehouse in Accra, have been remanded in police custody by an Accra magistrate court for an alleged stealing.

The two were alleged to have conspired to steal items valued at 154,045.69 dollars, belonging to the company.

They were said to have stolen 78 pieces of Digital video recorders, 155 pieces of CTV cameras, 30 pieces of cables among others between January and September last year.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector, Cyrus Konadu, told the court presided by HW Maame Efua Tordimah, that in March 2016, Zalia called the company’s administrator (name withheld), to collect 10 pieces of CCTV adaptors and ten pieces of video balluns from the company’s store and meet her with the items at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra.

According to the prosecution, Zalia allegedly convinced the administrator to collect the items without the knowledge of the company.

But the administrator, rather reported the plot to his boss name withheld who asked him (the administrator) to feign interest and to collect the items for Zalia.

Detective Inspector Konadu, told the court that, the administrator feigned interest and collected the items for Zalia.

Detective Inspector Konadu, told the court that a report was made to the police who laid ambush at the rendezvous for the collection of the items.

The administrator arrived with the items and met Zalia at Shiashie and as soon as she received the items, the police swoop in and arrested her.

Further investigations revealed that Zalia conspired with Eric to steal two Dome cameras valued at GH¢840.00, from the company’s warehouse in another operation carried out by the accused persons.

The prosecution said after his arrest, Eric admitted to stealing and was subsequently formally charged with Zalia and arraigned before the Madina Magistrates Court.

By Dennis Kwame Amegade