2 grabbed for duping victims through social media

Two persons have been arrested by the police for their involvement in separate car theft within the Accra metropolis.

The suspects gave conflicting names as Hope Ahetoh and Emmanuel Tetteh in one of their arrest, and told the police that they were known as Yaw Owusu and Isaac Akye in another arrest.

The suspects were said to have used social media (online sales) in duping unsuspecting victims, amounting to GH¢130,000.

Briefing the media on Friday, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCOP Osabarima Owusu Asare Pinkro said on February 29, 2017, a victim saw an advert on ‘Tonaton’ a website advertising the sale of Hyundai Santefe vehicle .

He said the victim called the mobile number and one Tetteh, who paraded as the owner, said his driver would bring the car to him for inspection and testing.

DCOP Pinkro said on March 1, Ahetoh drove the car to the victim for testing, adding that the victim found the car to be in good condition and wanted to buy it.

DCOP Pinkro said on March 10, the driver and another accomplice drove the car to the victim at Osu, Accra, where they agreed on GH¢85,000 as the price of the vehicle, but the victim deposited GH¢50,000 and said he would pay the remaining GH¢35,000 in instalment.

The Regional Police Commander said the victim went to the Osu branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank and paid GH¢50,000 into the accounts of Tetteh.

DCOP Pinkro III said when the complainant went to take the car, he realised that the suspects had bolted away with the car.

DCOP Pinkro said the suspects, using different names as Yaw Owusu and Isaac Akye posted another car for sale on the tonaton website.

He said another victim, Bismark Barima Buabeng called the number and bargained to buy it at

GH¢80,000.

He said on March 23 at 12pm, the complainant arrived from Koforidua with cash to purchase the bus.

DCOP Pinkro said the victim met Yaw Owusu at a garage in Achimota, Accra, to inspect the bus, after which they left for Cal Bank for payment.

The Regional Police Commander said at the Cal Bank, Buabeng and Owusu met the owner of the bus and they paid the cash to him.

The car owner then asked the victim and the suspect to take the bus keys at the Achimota garage.

DCOP Pinkro III said on their way to the garage, Owusu attempted to abscond, but was prevented by the complainant, who raised the alarm and he was arrested.

While in altercation with the police, another suspect, Isaac Akye 36, brought the money, in attempt to get his accomplice freed and he was also arrested.

He said the case is currently under investigation.

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong