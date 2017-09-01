2 arrested for impersonation, illegal possesion of arms

Two persons who were alleged to be in possession of foreign-made gun and a police uniform have been arrested by the police at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

Benjamin Danso, 40,a carpenter was arrested with the gun while William Dapatem,42,a compactor operator, who was seen wearing a police uniform was also apprehended, upon a tip-off..

The Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Kwabena Danso told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that the two are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He said the command received information yesterday morning that Danso was recruiting armed robbers at Circle.

Inspector Danso said a team of personnel was quickly rushed to the area and arrested him at Circle, adding that a search on him revealed a foreign pistol and a life ammunition.

He said during interrogation he claimed ownership of the pistol and told the police he bought it from someone.

The Deputy PRO said on August 30,at about 4:30pm Dapatem was arrested by the police for wearing a police uniform at Circle.

“The suspect was not properly dressed in the police uniform which aroused the suspicion of the public who alerted the police,” he said.

He said in his caution statement that he stole the uniform from the Tesano Police Barracks.

He said Dapatem will be charged for impersonation and unlawful possession of a police uniform, while Danso would be charged for unlawful possession of weapon.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi