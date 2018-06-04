…1st Lady, Parliament wish them good luck

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady, has advised final year Junior High School (JHS) students starting their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today to refrain from all forms of examination malpractices.

Noting the importance of the examination as the only means of qualifying to gain admission to senior high school, she advised parents and guardians to eliminate distractions from the “future leaders”.

In a post on Facebook to wish the candidates well, in their first major examination, she wrote “To our precious children, please stay calm and believe in yourself and most importantly do not engage in any malpractice.

I wish you the very best and humbly ask God to guide you through the week as you prepare. Do finish your exams successfully with the best results. May God continue to bless you all.”

Similarly, Parliament has wished the candidates well encouraging them to have self-belief and resist any temptation to cheat.

Mr Siaka Stevens, Chairman of the Education Committee, in a statement reminded them that there were no shortcuts to success and that they should not cut corners.

It also charged the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to ensure the papers were not leaked.

It underscored the importance of education to development, saying, it was the most effective weapon to fight poverty and ignorance and therefore called on all stakeholders to play their roles well to build a robust educational system.

A total of 509, 824 candidates from 16,060 public and private basic schools across the country are to write the BECE.

Comprising 263,295 males and 246,529 females, the figure includes 66 visually impaired candidates. The five-day examination is being written at 1,772 centres nationwide.