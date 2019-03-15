1st Lady inspects PICU project at Korle-Bu

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo yesterday inspected progress of work on the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

She was taken round the reception, children’s ward, laboratory, doctor’s offices, and waiting area among others.

The construction being undertaken by African Building Partners (ABP), and funded by the Rebecca Foundation, of which the First Lady is the executive director is to address congestion at the children’s ward.

Mrs Akufo-Addo who also visited patients at the Child Health Department of the hospital expressed satisfaction at the work so far done by the contractors.

She commended the contractors, ABP for the good job and urged them to complete the work on time to help address the congestion at the children’s ward.

“You have done a good job, what I have seen today I am very impressed with, I cannot wait to come and commission it and hand it officially over to Korle Bu, very well done, keep it up and finish as soon as possible,” She added.

The Project Director of ABP, Mr Stephan Coret told journalists the facility has a 41-unit bed.

He said the project would be completed in two weeks and handed over to the Foundation for the necessary action.

“We are at the stage of completing the project which include painting among others and would soon be handed over to the Foundation,’’ he added.

The Head of the Department of Child Health, Professor Ebenezer Badoe stated that the new facility when completed would promote health care delivery in the country.

He said it would address the health needs thus preventing avoidable deaths in children at the hospital.

A Board member of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Radha Hackman on behalf of management of the facility commended the First Lady for the initiative, stating that it would go a long way to improve child care.

It would be recalled that Mrs Akufo-Addo in May last year cut sod for the construction of the PICU.

The new PICU would be supported by its own infrastructure, including medical gases, solar water, voltage stabilisers, water storage and pumps and solar generation.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as the leading national referral centre in Ghana receives patients from all the regions in Ghana and from other West African countries like Togo, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

The Children’s Block at Korle-Bu has, for so many years, been working under deplorable facilities such as extreme congestion, and lack of adequate equipment making treatment difficult and in urgent need of a facelift to provide optimum care for children.

