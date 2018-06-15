16 schools for 3rd Citizens champs

Sixteen selected Senior High Schools from five regions of the country are set to thrill hockey fans from today to tomorrow as the third edition of the Citizens International Inter School (CIIS) hockey tournament pushes-off at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

Under the theme “Education For All In A Clean Environment – The Path To Shaping Our Destiny”, the hockey festival will seek to honour Dr Emmanuel Evans-Anfom and the late Madam Theodosia Okoh for their various roles in the development of the sport in the country.

Schools set to line up for the championship include the Presbyterian Boys SHS (PRESEC- Legon), Achimota School, Accra Academy and new entrants Ebenezer SHS representing the Greater Accra Region in the male category while Ebenezer SHS and Achimota School will make a representation in the female category as well.

The Central Region will be represented by defending male champions, Adisadel College as well as last year’s finalist, St Augustine College and Mfantsipim School in the male category with defending female champions Wesley Girls SHS joining debutants Edinaman SHS and Mfantsiman Girls SHS for the competition.

Prempeh College and Opoku Ware SHS will represent Ashanti Region in the male category while Kumasi Girls SHS and Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS will do same in the female category.

Eastern and Volta region’s will make their debut appearance in the tournament and will be represented by St Peters SHS and Agotime Kpetoe SHS respectively in the male category.

Winners and runners-up from both categories will walk away with trophies.

There would be individual awards for best players, top scorers, best goalkeepers, best umpire and the most disciplined team among others.

The 2018 CIIS Hockey tournament is sponsored by Ghana Gas, Australian High Commission, Africa Mining Services, GRA, So Klin, Multichoice, Samsung, Fontissue, Nestlé, Everpure and The Chamber of Mines.

By Raymond Ackumey