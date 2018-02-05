16-member VRTF board inaugurated

A 16-member board for the Volta River Resettlement Trust Fund (VRTF), was inaugurated in Accra on Friday.

It is aimed at ensuring that the welfare projects and direct benefit to the 52 resettlement townships established as a result of the creation of the Volta river project are provided.

VRTF is the special fund established in 1996 by the Volta River Authority (VRA), in collaboration with government to cater for the needs of the resettlement township through the provision of social and welfare projects for the communities.

Chaired by retired legal practitioner, his Lorship Emmanuel Nana Antwi-Barima, other members of the board, who are government representatives include Madam Akua Ntiwaa Kwakye, Madam Beatrice Kwakye, Mr Kinsley Nsiah-Poku, Mr Kingsley Evans Appiah, Mr Winfred N. Amamu, Mr Matthew Nyindam, Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Mr Aboagye Nyanpong Kojo, Mr Gyato Yao Michael.

The rest are Mr Helen Adzoa Ntoso, Mr Joselyn Tetteh, Mr Magnus Kofi Amoateng, Mr Amankwah Esiama, Mr Seth Acheampong and Mr Masawud Mohammed.

Inaugurating the board, the Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko said expectations from the governing board were high and charged the members to find innovative ways of getting additional resources into the Fund, to address the challenges that had bedeviled the resettlement township.

“It is the hopeful expectation of the President and all the affected persons that their confidence in you will be justified by your sterling performance in the service of our country,” he added.

The minister commended successive boards and town development committees for their “invaluable” contributions made over the years to provide social amenities and improve upon the lives of people in the resettlement townships.

His Lordship Emmanuel Nana Antwi-Barima expressed gratitude to government for the trust reposed in the board and promised to work assiduously to achieve success.

