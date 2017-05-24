15 ICT students to learn in China

Fifteen selected University students pursuing Information Communication Technology (ICT) programmes are to undertake a 10-day training programme at Huawei facilities in China.

The students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the University of Ghana, the Ashesi University College and the University of Ghana would join other studiers from 95 countries for this year’s “Huawei seeds for the Future” programme.

They are expected to leave on Monday, May 29, 2017 and return on Saturday, June 10.

The Huawei Seed for the Future is a Huawei Technologies global corporate social responsibility programme initiated in 2008 to develop local ICT talent to enhance knowledge transfer.

It also seeks to promote greater understanding of interest in the telecommunication sector as well as improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community.

The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful addressing the beneficiaries at a reception in Accra last Friday urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity and build international alliance with their counterparts from other countries.

That she explained would enable them collaborate effectively towards finding solutions to challenges they encounter at their respective institutions.

She challenged the beneficiaries to justify the investment made in them by planting a seed for the future generation reminding them that they would be the leading light in the country’s Future ICT programme.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful commended Huawei for its contribution to the building of the country’s data centre, the e-government programme and expressed optimism that the programmes would further cement the bond between the two countries.

The political counsellor of the Chinese Embassy to Ghana, Mr Jiang Zhouteng said the programme would not only offer the beneficiaries an opportunity to learn and experience ICT but also enable them to know more about China.

He attributed China’s development miracle to the value of the spirit of innovation which hinges on the importance of ICT.

Mr Zhouteng said Huawei was a shining example of success stories and urged the students to make good use of the opportunity.

The Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Ghana, Mr Richard Liu Kang said the Seeds of the Future programme would boost greater collaboration between Ghana and China as well as the country’s top universities.

He said the 2017 edition of the programme was the third since it was launched in 2015, adding that 25 Ghanaian students have so far benefited from the programme.

Mr. Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador designate to China urged the students to be worthy ambassadors by making use of the opportunity profitably “because they would forever cherish the opportunity.”

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu