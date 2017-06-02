135 SHSs to compete in Science, Maths quiz

The 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) begins today with 135 senior high schools (SHS) across the country competing for the coveted trophy.

Out of the number, 108 qualified through the regional contests while the other 27 qualified by virtue of the fact that they made it to, at least, the quarter-final stage of last year’s edition.

This year’s contest, the 22nd since its creation by Primetime Limited in 1993, is being held at the University of Ghana, Legon, with the grand finale scheduled for June 29 at the National Theatre.

Adisadel College won the competition for the first time in 2016, making them the reigning champions.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, Managing Director of Primetime Ltd. stressed the company’s commitment to the promotion of science education.

She said there were plans to expand the contest to the West African Region and the continent in the future and called for continual support from stakeholders in education.

Dr. Shine Ofori, a representative of Conference of Heads of Assisted Schools (CHASS), a sponsor of the contest, stressed the importance of the two subjects and urged government to rehabilitate laboratories of senior high schools to enhance the study of the subjects.

Adelaide Asante, a Director at the Ministry for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation said the power of the two subjects must not be underestimated and that interests of students must be developed and sustained.

Expressing worry that there were a few mathematics professors in the country, she said the ministry was in talks with the Ministry of Education to establish more Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) centres in the country.

Chairman of Primetime, Mr. Kwaku Mensa Bonsu recounted the genesis of the contest and urged girls not to be afraid of science and mathematics, saying it was not the preserve of boys.

Andrew Kwaning, Director of Science Education at the Ministry of Education said STEM education was vital to the country’s development.

“We must take science education seriously. We need to develop human resources for nation building,” he said adding that government would continue to do its best to support education.

As part of this year’s edition Primetime would hold mentorship sessions and a science and technology fair, dubbed NSMQ Sci-Tech Fair and an excursion.

By Jonathan Donkor