13-member Special Olympics board formed

A 13-member Board of Directors for Special Olympics Ghana has been inaugurated with the call to position itself well in order to have an impact on the lives of persons with intellectual disabilities.

The board is chaired by ACP (Rtd) Augustine Kokukokor with Rev. Richard Gubillah as Secretary while Nana Opoku Wereko-Ampim, Dr. Gordon Donnir, Mr. Isaac Otchere, Mr. Auberon Jeleel Odoom, Prof. Benedict Osei-Owusu, Mr. Saka Acquaye, Dr. Ebenezer Owusu, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Mr. Jerry Shaib, Mr. Anthony Boateng and Dr. Michael Arthur serve as members.

Making the call, Mr. Charles Nyambe, President and Managing Director of Special Olympics, Africa Region said the lack of support from government and corporate bodies has hampered its progress and challenged the new Board to find other ways to carry their activities through.

Mr. Nyambe said all the 23 programmes across Africa are expected to play according to the general rules and to advance the mission of Special Olympics and Ghana.

According to him the commitment shown by the Board in Ghana depicts a bright future for Special Olympics Ghana looks bright.

However, he stated that one challenge the board needs to overcome is how to get government and corporate support to compliment the funds from Special Olympics, Africa which he said was not sufficient.

“You may have scored full marks in other areas but the real challenge now is how to bring local partners and government support to help attain the goals for which you all were brought on board.”

“I expect this board to take Special Olympics Ghana to the next level in terms of increasing resources in kind and cash and also increase the number of athletes and activities because the core business of Special Olympics is about athletes and ensuring that athletes have both competition and training.”

Mr. Ignatius Elletey who represented the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) thanked Mr. Nyambe for coming over to take them through their core mandate as a board and pledged the support of the two in moving Special Olympics forward.

