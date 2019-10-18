11,000 NaBCo trainees gain permanent employment … 1yr after programme began

About 11,000 young people have successfully gained permanent employment through the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) programme introduced a year ago.

They have transitioned into their chosen careers since their deployment in the programme which aimed at preparing young people for the job market.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended them and expressed the nation’s gratitude to the 100,000 personnel who were enrolled onto the programme last year for their contribution to the development of the country.

The President was speaking at a ceremony in Accra yesterday to mark the one year anniversary of the NaBCo.

He used the ceremony to launch another programme, dubbed NaBCo Skills and Talent Academy (STA), an exit programme to prepare trainees for the job market after their three-year service under the programme.

The academy is expected to provide specialist training opportunities to add value to the basic qualifications of NaBCo personnel to enable them transition seamlessly into permanent employment.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the NSTA programme would bring clarity to the exit preparation of NaBCo trainees.

“This, ultimately, will deliver the requisite value-addition to the entry qualifications and competencies of all trainees, thus, making them both work ready and career-driven in their future pursuits.

“The story has been commendable so far-nearly 11,000 have transitioned into their chosen future careers since deployment a year ago,” he said.

According to him, the introduction of the NSTA would clear present concerns over the future of the 100,000 personnel currently on the programme.

While commending the personnel, he said there were many examples of positive stories of invaluable contributions by NaBCo trainees across all sectors of national life.

“There is hardly any sphere of our national life in which the contribution of our young NaBCo trainees is not being felt. We are utilising our existing intellectual infrastructure to resolve domestic challenges, in the delivery of effective public service.”

“We owe them these opportunities to help them realise their potential. Not only does this assist with their growth, but it also helps to secure our collective future.”

“One year on we have seen them work through their sacrifices and dedication to nation building. They have put effect and truth to my prediction that NaBCo will succeed,” he said.

BY YAW KYEI