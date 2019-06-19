11 injured in accident between Peki-Wudome, Tsibu-Awudome

About 11 people were injured when a Toyota mini-bus and Land Cruiser Jeep collided head-on, at a spot between the Peki-Wudome and Tsibu-Awudome, on the Eastern Corridor Road, yesterday.

The injured, including a driver, and five others, who fell unconscious, following the accident, were all rushed to the Peki Government Hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the bus, GE 7489-Y, which was travelling from the Afariwaa Junction, near Tema to Hohoe, overtook a taxi on the road and still remained speeding in the left lane.

One of the vehicles, with registration number GS 1012 -17, was moving from the opposite direction and that resulted in the incident that occurred at about 9.45 am, an eyewitness told this reporter.

The eyewitness, who did not want to be identified, disclosed that personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Ambulance Service (NAS) turned up at the accident scene in good time to rescue the victims.

The passengers, who fell unconscious at the scene included two women, two children – a boy and a girl, and the driver of the bus who was identified as Samuel Ofori Minta.

The driver of the Land Cruiser, GS 1012-17, who sustained minor injuries, was identified as Basil Enuka.

When contacted, a spokesman of the Peki Government Hospital said that the accident victims, who arrived unconscious, had regained consciousness.

“The cases include two scalp lacerations and one femur fracture, but they are not life threatening,” said the spokesman at the time of filing this report.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, PEKI-WUDOME