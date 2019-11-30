11 companies support Farmers’ Day

Eleven companies on Wednesday presented various amounts of money in cheques and agro products to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) towards the celebration of this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.

The companies included, Crop Doctor which presented 50 cartons of insecticide valued at GH₵24,000; New Okaff Industries, gave insecticides worth GH₵40,000 and a cheque for GH₵10,000; Yara Ghana Limited donated 100 bags of fertilizer worth GH₵25,000; Advance Ghana Savings and Loans contributed a cheque for GH₵20,000, whilst Guinness Ghana Limited donated three tricycles and crates of the company’s products.

Other contributors, Chobi Ghana Limited presented GH₵12,000 worth of fertilizer; RMG Ghana Limited gave a cheque for GH₵60,000, 500 branded T-shirts and 500 bags of fertilizer worth GH₵150,000; and Omnifest Ghana Limited presented a cheque for GH₵50,000.

The rest who presented agro chemicals, were Koubis Ghana Limited and BB Agro Chemicals whilst Stanbic contributed a double cabin pick-up to be given to the second runner-up.

The Commercial Manager of Omnifest, Prince Jehu Agyei, said the presentation formed part of the company’s package to the country’s hardworking farmers who had kept the economy on a sound footing.

According to him, the company would continue to provide quality fertilizer to boost the agriculture sector towards the success of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs agenda.

The Communications Manager of Stanbic, Kojo Larbi, said the bank had for the past 12 years supported the National Farmers’ Day and would continue to support the event for the total development and growth of the country’s agriculture sector.

“From Wa in 2007 to Tamale in 2018, we have been part of this journey that honours our hardworking fishers and farmers for their toil to feed and nourish the nation,” he added.

Stanbic, he explained, leverage the experience of the Standard Bank Group in agriculture funding to assist farmers rollout enhancing agriculture services and support systems.

The Minister of State at MOFA, Dr Nurah Gyiele, commended the companies for the support, and urged them to mount platforms at the durbar ground to showcase their products.

According to him, this year’s presentation had been an improvement, and urged other companies not to sit on the fence, but support the ministry to organise a successful programme.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU