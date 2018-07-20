10th COESA games slated for July 27

The Colleges of Education Sports Association (COESA) has launched the 10th anniversary of its biennial Sports festival at the Accra College of Education.

The event will be hosted in Tamale between July 27 and August 4 under the theme “The role of COESA in the restoration of Physical Education (P.E) and Sports in our schools. “

It will attract all the 46 Colleges of Education scattered across the country.

The colleges have been grouped into five zones for the games consisting the Eastern/Greater Accra zone, Ashanti/Brong-Ahafo zone, Central/ Western zone, Volta zone and the Northern zone.

Participating colleges will battle for honours in games such as soccer (men & women), athletics (men & women), Netball (women) and Cross-Country (men & women).

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is expected to open the games on July 30.

Launching the games, President of COESA, Dr Harriet Naki Amui stated that it was time for Colleges of Education to take their rightful place in Ghana’s sporting fraternity.

“It is time we let people know we exist so we can take our rightful place.

Colleges of Education have an important role to play in the development of our sports and if we are to achieve that we have to take a critical look at our teacher – trainee in sports”.

Dr Amui intimated that it was important we had more teacher- trainees interested in Sports.

“If our teacher trainees fail to develop interest in sports, it could affect Physical Education and sports at the basic level of education and that is one of the reasons why we are embarking on this journey.”

The last COESA games was staged in 2016.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO