1,057 students graduate from Methodist varsity

The Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG), on Saturday, held its 14th congregation for 1,057 students, who have completed various post-graduate and undergraduate programmes.

Of the number, 884 undergraduates, 136 post-graduate and 37 diploma students received certifications conferred on them by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.

Special awards were also presented to nine graduates for their exceptional performance with Ruby Akyere Bruce-Tagoe receiving an award for overall best undergraduate student.

The Principal of MUCG, Prof.Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw, urged government to set up a national research fund, which would be accessible to researchers in both public and private universities as well as research institutions.

“Looking at the current trend in academia, it is almost imperative for university teachers to have doctoral degrees. The pursuit of such degrees has serious financial implications and the universities alone cannot fund them while they provide resources for research hence government should assist by establishing such a fund for both public and private institutions,” he stated.

Prof.Asabere-Ameyaw urged stakeholders, including direct beneficiaries of research, particularly industry, financial institutions and commercial houses, to include in their annual budgets, the provision of scholarships for post-graduate studies.

He asked government to streamline the activities of universities that provide distance education, saying “regulators of distance education should ensure that graduates produced through this system were of same quality as those produced on campus”.

Prof.Asabere-Ameyaw cast doubt on the calibre of students that complete such courses, and stressed the need to strengthen the system so as to enhance their training.

He urged the government to remain focused and committed to its vision for the education sector, and ensure that it fulfil its promises made during the 2016 electioneering.

The President of Ghana Technology University College, Nana Prof.Osei K. Darkwa, appealed to the youth to be determined, focused and disciplined.

He also asked them to develop their entrepreneurial skills and be innovative to be able to create jobs after completing their education.

“Entrepreneurial mindset is the detonator that triggers off explosion of technological development in the developed countries. It is all about creativity and innovation, therefore, the graduate should have that mindset to be able to create jobs and employment in the system,” he stressed.

Nana Prof.Darkwa urged tertiary institutions to place more value on entrepreneurial studies, and empower their faculties to produce graduates with skills for the job market.

Prof. Owusu, congratulated the graduates, urged them to be hardworking and lead successful lives worthy of emulation.

