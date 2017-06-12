10 schools qualify for Milo Champions League

Ten schools have qualified to represent each of the regions in the national finals of the Milo U-13 Champions League scheduled for Elmina in the Central region from June 20-24.

The final zonal event which ended at the Legon Presec Park saw three schools qualifying to join the seven already qualified schools for the national event.

The qualified schools include Ashiaman No 5 Basic School (Greater Accra region), Redeem Methodist (Volta region), Bepong Methodist (Eastern region), Bagabaga Primary (Northern region) and Mother Theresa Primary (Upper East region).

The rest are St. Monica Anglican Primary (Central region), Dankwakran D /A Primary (Western region), St. Theresa Primary (Brong Ahafo) and Hwediem Primary (Ashanti region).

Speaking at the end of the zonal competitions in Accra, Category Manager Beverages at Nestle Ghana, Mrs. Funmi Osineye congratulated the qualified schools for their exploits.

She also urged other schools that could not make it to the finals to keep training for subsequent events as Milo was committed to providing the platform for young talents to excel.

She said, the competition is not only aimed at teaching the basic rudiments of football but also teach the children key life-values like confidence, respect and teamwork learnt from participation in sports and required to succeed in the ultimate game of life.

Mrs. Osineye is looking forward to an explosive grand finale at the Nduom Stadium as the qualified teams battle for the ultimate winner to represent the country at the international competition.

Greater Accra Regional Physical Education Coordinator, Peter Atefa expressed appreciation to Nestle for the competition.

He urged the children to combine academic work with sports and also be disciplined in order to excel in their endeavours.