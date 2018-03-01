10 police officers rendered homeless after rainstorm at Wamfie in BA

At least 10 police officers and their families at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of the Brong Ahafo Region have been rendered homeless following a down pour that hit the area on Tuesday night.

The roofs of the Police Barracks including the police station were ripped off, destroying valuables including personal effects and other working tools of the police.

While some of the officers and their families are currently putting up with friends and relations others are putting up in makeshift structures in the area.

Other residential buildings in the area were also affected.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times on the incident Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer said National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials had gone to the scene to assess the situation for possible assistance.

The Police PRO appealed to the general public to go to the aid of the people especially the police in other for them to ensure their security in the area.

Daniel Dzirasah, Wamfie