10 NPP parliamentary aspirants petition vetting c’ttee

10 aspiring parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have petitioned the party’s National Parliamentary Appeals Committee for a review of the decision of the national vetting committee.

The aspirants were not recommended by the vetting committee for onward approval by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party in a statement revealed that the recommendation of some 350 parliamentary aspirants for approval by NEC ahead of the September 28, 2019 primaries in the party’s ‘orphan constituencies’ which are ones where the sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) are not NPP members.

However, Evans Nimako, the Director of Research and Elections for the NPP, clarified that final approval of aspirants would be made known by the National Executive Committee after a meeting on September 12, 2019.

“The final approval of aspirants, who are to be cleared to contest, will come from the national executive committee, the party has planned to have a national committee meeting on September 12, 2019 after which prospective aspirants will be officially informed so that they can go ahead to campaign and talk to delegates,” he assured. -citinewsroom.com