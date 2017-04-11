10-man Aduana shock Oly

Accra Great Olympics suffered their fifth defeat of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign when they lost 1-2 to a 10-man Aduana Stars in their rescheduled 11th week match played yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The ‘AGOSU’ lads failed to recover from a Dan Quaye blunder that gifted Aduana the opener in the first quarter of the game before Aduana’s skipper, Godfred Saka was shown the red card for a dangerous clearance.

But Olympics were undone by another avoidable error in the 31st minute by the veteran defender that presented Aduana attacker, Bright Adjei the easiest task of controlling and firing beyond Oly goalie, Abraham Odonkor who got injured in the process and substituted.

His place was taken by Harold Paafio.

Godwin Attram came on for Douglas Mintah 10 minutes into the second half and impacted on their attack as they piled pressure on Aduana who resorted to time wasting tactics.

Five minutes after Attram’s introduction, Oly reduced the deficit through Abel Manomey who benefitted from Attram’s brilliant footwork before firing into the roof.

The rest of the game saw the hosts create chances upon chances but the partnership of Daniel Appiah, Manomey and Osah Bernadinho failed to live up to expectation.

Manomey and Attram wasted the brightest chances late in the game when Manomey blasted a decent ball over the bar when he could have controlled while Attram failed to keep his header to Bernadinho cross.