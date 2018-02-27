1 million tonnes of freight transited Ghana’s ports to B. Faso

About one million tonnes of freight transited through Tema and Takoradi ports to Burkina Faso as at September 2017, Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railway Development, has said.

He said 176,000 tonnes of cargo transited through Takoradi Port while 700,000 tonnes passed through the Tema Port respectively.

The Minister expressed optimism that the completion of a 1,100-kilometre railway project from Accra to Ouagadougou by the year 2020 would improve freight and boost economic activities between the two countries.

Mr Ghartey made this known at the sidelines of a meeting held in Accra by the Ghana-Burkina Faso Joint Committee of Experts on Railway Interconnectivity Project.

The Railway Interconnectivity Project would be undertaken under Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement by a private investor.

The committee comprised technocrats from the two countries and is supposed to meet every two weeks for deliberations, which is geared towards the implementation of the project.

Mr Ghartey said under the Railway Master Plan, the country intended to construct 4,000 kilometres of rail lines across the country, which was supposed to be completed by 2047.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had held series of discussions with his Burkinabe counterpart intended to ensure the construction of rail lines to link the two nations.

The Railway Minister said Ghana had reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burkina Faso, which agreed that the former would select a Transaction Advisor for the project, while the latter selects a contractor.

Mr Ghartey noted that, the proposal by the contractor would be reviewed by the Transaction Advisor and that a treaty would be signed between the two countries to pave way for the commencement of the project.

GNA