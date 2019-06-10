﻿Zoomlion donates to National Chief Imam on Eid-Ul- Fitr

The waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has donated an amount of GH¢10,000.00, 30 bags of rice and 20 boxes of cooking oil towards the celebration of this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Presenting the cash and items, Deputy Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs Gloria Anti expressed satisfaction with the relationship that exists between the National Chief Imam and the Muslim community in Ghana, on one hand and Zoomlion Ghana Limited on the other.

She said the gesture was also to celebrate the Chief Imam’s centenary birthday this year.

Mrs Anti particularly commended the Chief Imam for his sustained prayers for the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the management and staff of Zoomlion.

She assured the Chief Imam of more collaborations geared towards keeping our Zongo communities clean.

On his part, the National Chief Imam thanked Mrs Gloria Anti and her entourage for coming to celebrate the Eid-Ul- Fitr with them. He was full of praises to Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong for always keeping him (Chief Imam) in mind.

According to him, Dr Agyepong had paid courtesy calls and presented gifts even when there was no festivity and, therefore, prayed the Almighty Allah to continue to open all doors for the Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion to excel in their mandates for the benefit of humanity.

He used the opportunity to urge Muslims to be sanitation conscious during and after the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr.