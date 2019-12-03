﻿Young Afutu wins gold ﻿at Norlympics Taekwondo

He may not have made a big name yet, but young talented John Afutu (Junior) is one of the finest young taekwondo practitioners in the country today.

Though he has a long way to go, admittedly, the gifted Afutu has been tipped for a huge future fame.

With an amazing display of agility, sensory organisation, standing balance and power, the 12-year-old dazzled everybody at last month’s 7th Norlympics Taekwondo Children Open Championship at the Accra Sports Stadium.

And, at the end of the two-day thrilling event, that saw him defeat five of his opponents, Afutu swaggered away with the gold medal in his category, to a prolonged applause from spectators including hundreds of school children.

“I was excited when I won my final fight. I told my dad – Mr John Afutu and my trainer Benjamin Ahorlu, that I was going to win gold and thank God I did just that,” he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

The young Afutu, who trains with the Xoliben Taekwondo Club at Nungua, was grateful to his trainer and said his dream was to participate in the Olympic Games one day.

“My dream is to represent Ghana in the Olympic Games one day and I pray it comes to pass.

“Heartily, my dad has been supportive as well as my trainer and I hope to be motivated by their support to get something good for Ghana one day,” he added.

Master Afutu is a student of Aristoland Montessori Centre – one of the nation’s leading schools, at Teshie Nungua Estates.

BY JOHN VIGAH