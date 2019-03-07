News

﻿Work on farmers’ training school begins at Kyeremasu

GT ONLINE March 7, 2019
Pro. George Gyan-Baffour, Minister for Planning

Minister of Planning, Professor George Gyan Baffour, on Monday performed a ground breaking ceremony at Kyeremasu in the Dormaa East District of Bono Region, for the construction of a training school for farmers, under Akuafopa project.

The multi-purpose agricultural training school project, include the construction of a campus to accommodate  800 students, classrooms, workshops, accommodation for  teachers,  an  administration block and storage spaces and utilities.

The project is being undertaken by the government and ENI, an Oil exploration company,   to support the industrialisation agenda of Ghana, and foster sustainable development, by promoting socio-economic development.

The project, which is expected to benefit communities in the Dormaa area, would focus on rural development, agricultural activities as well as poultry, with support from local and universities from Europe.

Prof Gyan Baffour, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, said government was committed to carrying  through its vision to build a prosperous country with equal opportunities to all citizens, while safeguarding  the natural environment and ensuring a resilient economy.

The opening of the training centre, the minister said, would guarantee the diversification of food production and the prevention of post-harvest losses.

Prof Gyan Baffour noted that the choice of the Bono Region, especially the Dormaa East District for the project, was as a result of the agricultural potentials of the area.

He said it was also to address challenges of rampant migration among the youth the along the borders of that area.

The Executive Vice President of ENI, Sub Saharan Africa, Mr  Guido Brusco, said the  government of Italy was delighted at the Akuafopa project, which he noted,  would equip the youth of the region with employable skills to discourage them from embarking on hazardous journeys through the desert in search for greener pastures at the peril of their lives.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, KYEREMASU

