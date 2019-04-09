﻿WE SALUTE YOU! DR ALBERT BROWN GAISIE

Today, we dedicate our editorial to one of our illustrious and distinguished Fire Service Officers whose tenure as a Chief Officer from December 2014 to September 2018 brought tremendous transformation to the service.

Today, we want to appreciate him for his accomplished leadership and service to our country.

Our appreciation for Dr Albert Brown Gaisie coincides with his pulling-out ceremony that took place last Friday in Accra.

He was honoured with the first ever pulling-out ceremony organised by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in appreciation for his contribution to the service.

We hail Dr Gaisie, also known as Nana Okoforogya the Nkabomhene of Duayaw Nkwanta who joined the GNFS as a cadet and graduated with the rank of Divisional Officer Grade II in 1989.

He has held a number of positions, too numerous to mention before becoming the Chief Fire Officer.

His career no doubt prepared him to inspire fire men to change from traditional approaches to fire fighting to modern ways of fire management in the country.

His leadership qualities were clearly at display in the manner he transformed the fire service to be responsive to modern fire fighting and management in the country.

During his tenure, the GNFS was transformed into an organisation that commanded the respect of the public due to the changes and re-energising tactics that he turned the organisation into.

His strategic foresight saw him facilitate the supply of 60 fire tenders, 13 recovery trucks, 10 water tenders and four turn table ladders from the American Exim Bank facility and many others during his tenure.

One of Dr Gaisie’s greatest legacies as a leader was his nomination as the best Chief Fire Officer in Africa that has never happened in the annals of the GNFS.

Whilst it is impossible to list all his achievements, including the honours that he received, we can say with all certainty that the former Chief Fire Officer rendered a distinguished service to the nation and his accomplishments are unprecedented.

Indeed, the entire nation and all citizens are indebted to Dr Gaisie for his distinguished service to the GNFS and the nation.

It is our hope that although he is gone on retirement, the nation would continue to tap his knowledge and those of other retired personnel to develop the country.

We have no doubt that all that he has achieved would be carried forward under the leadership and vision of the current Chief Fire Officer Edward Ekow Blankson.

We know that the values and excellent innovations as well as the strong and steady leadership and selfless service that Dr Gaisie rendered would continue to be the foundation upon which the GNFS would continue to grow and become one of the best, not only in Africa, but the world.

We salute and wish you well!