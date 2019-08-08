﻿Vodafone, WiSTEM inspire young women in tech

Vodafone has partnered Women in STEM-Ghana(WiSTEM) to inspire young women at a girls camp in the Ashanti Region.

The programme formed part of an annual empowerment platform for girls from 20 senior high school girls on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

A total of 200 students took part in the camp session, selected from the Brong-Ahafo and Ashanti regions.

The event was also in collaboration with the Office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Delivering the keynote address, Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Digital Transformation and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana said: “Pursuing STEM subjects is crucial for sustainable development and the key to prosperity is for women to be interested and involved in driving this momentum.”

“The achievement of some of the key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires an active demonstration of the power of STEM education to make a difference. Today I urge you to know what you want, believe in yourself and embrace technology as it’s the future and the ultimate difference between winning and losing in this modern age,” she said.

Ibok Oduro, Professor of PostHarvest Technology at the Food Science Technology Department added that great care was taken to include students from less endowed schools but with tremendous potential to shine brightly in STEM programmes.

The programme has several components including digital coding and mentorship sessions to equip the girls with the requisite skills and confidence to embrace the digital future with confidence and optimism.