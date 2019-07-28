﻿Two robbers jailed for robbing two brothers

The Accra Circuit Court “One” has jailed two robbers 15 years each in hard labour for robbing two brothers of their foreign currencies and assorted mobile phones at gunpoint.

The convicts, Edem Kelvin Appiah also known as Tycon, a driver, and Abdul Karim Oman also known as Babamus, shoe maker, robbed Mr Otis Peprah and Mr Paul Kwame Peprah of 13,000 United States dollars, 4,000.00 Canadian dollars, GH¢250.00 and 13 assorted mobile phones, at Asofan in the Greater Accra Region on May 19, 2016.

The two criminals again went and robbed another man, Mr Shadrack Agyei of his GH¢650.00 cash.

Mr Aboagye Tandoh jailed them on counts of conspiracy and robbery.

The prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said that both Mr Otis Peprah and Paul Kwame Peprah were Ghanaians living in Canada whilst Shadrack Agyei resided at Weija.

He said that on May19, 2016, Otis and Paul returned from Canada and were picked by Shadrack in his taxi at Kotoka International Airport to their house at Asofan, a suburb of Accra.

He said that when the victims got to the entrance of their house and were about to enter, the convicts together with three of their colleagues (at large) armed with a pump action gun, locally made pistols and a dagger pointed the weapons at them and ordered them to surrender all the luggage in the taxi which they packed same into a waiting saloon car and drove away.

Inspector Ahiabor said that the robbers searched the complainants or victims and took the aforementioned cash and phones from them.

He said that whilst the police were investigating the matter, they received information that one of the robbers by name Kingsley Kwasi Yeboah also known as Moses was seen in a house at Sowutuom, Accra.

The prosecutor said that the police rushed to the place to effect his arrest but he managed to escape and a search in his room led to the recovery of the bank of Montreal master card, shoes belonging to the two brothers, a pump action gun, two locally made pistols, 16 live cartridges, one dagger and a torchlight.

He said that on July 22, 2016 the police again received information that the two convicts had been arrested in connection with stealing in Kumasi.

The police went to Kumasi and brought them to Accra to investigate their offence of robbery which Edem Kelvin confessed to the crime in his caution statement and mentioned Abdul Karim as an accomplice.

