﻿Tema Open Draughts Dec. 6

The nation’s finest draughts players will gather at Tema Community 5, near Aponkye Clinic, for the Tema Open Draughts Championship on Friday, December 6.

Some of the top players expected for the two-day extravaganza are former national champions – Mensah Mantey, C.K Larkai and George Afrifa (Kickway).

Other stars who have confirmed their participation are Ekow Richard, Osa, Paapa Kyei, Ekow Simple, Darling, Ortega, David, Derrick, Arday as well as players from the various regions.

According to organisers, players will be expected to pay a token registration fee of GH¢5.00 at the game centre on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ashaiman produced some fine display to jump to the top of the league table in the ongoing Greater Accra Draughts Association (GADA) championship.

The Ashaiman boys beat Tudu 3-1 in the top-of-the-table clash of the weekend to amass 34 points, one more than the losers.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER