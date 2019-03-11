﻿‘Take advantage of Turkish Airlines promo for business, pleasure’

Ghanaian travelers have been urged to take advantage of Turkish Airlines promotion dubbed ‘FlyFest promotion’ to visit Turkey and explore the numerous tourist sites and also do business.

Under the promotion, passengers are to book their tickets between January 20 and March 31, 2019 for travel before May 31, 2019.

“The offer by the Istanbul-based airline, which flies to more destinations than any other airline, is an opportunity for Ghanaian passengers to explore the world at a discounted price,” a statement by the airline has said.

It said “The airline’s vast network in Africa makes it the carrier of choice for passengers seeking a great travelling experience at a competitive price. With most Africa Destinations within six hours of its hub, it is an ideal destination for connecting flight to all parts of the world.”

Turkish made, European standard

On Ghanaian travelers who wish to transact any business in the commercial city Istanbul, the statement said could chose from the best of modern fashionable clothes, handmade shoes, machinery and building accessories at very affordable prices.

The statement said “The cedi is relatively at par with the Turkish Lira. As of February 27, 2019, the Lira was trading at 1.04 to the cedi. This indeed, presents a great opportunity for traders to travel to Turkey, buy highly finished quality European standard Turkish clothing for retail on the Ghanaian market. To put this in perspective, a stylish handmade leather shoe that costs 80 Lira is equivalent to GHC 83.2. Such leather shoes are retailed in Ghana for close to GHȻ350.”

It said: “A country dyed in rich culture and history and laid out beautifully in the garden of modern living, Turkey is a place that celebrates its glorious past and embraces its role in modern human affairs.”

Turkey the statement said offered the traveler the chance to experience the antiquity of the East and contemporary of the West all in one place.

“Given that the use of traveling, according to Samuel Johnson, is to regulate imagination by reality, and instead of thinking how things may be, to see them as they are, Ghanaians have the opportunity to experience this 10,000-year old civilisation by purchasing discounted tickets in the ongoing Turkish Airlines FlyFest Promo,” the statement said.

By Kingsley Asare