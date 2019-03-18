﻿Strengthen branches towards NDC election 2020 victory – Constituency executives urged

PSamuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has tasked constituency executives to focus on strengthening branches of the party as part of efforts to win power in 2020.

He explained that the party’s chances of winning the impending election largely depended on a vibrant grassroot, committed, dedicated and determined to the cause of the party.

Mr Ampofo was speaking at a fundraising activity organised by the Asante-Akim South constituency branch of the party to mobilise resources to prosecute the 2020 electioneering campaign which was attended by party members across the constituency as well as some regional and national executives.

He underscored the need for the branch executives to touch base with the electorate and explained why the NDC was the better option ahead of the general election next year.

That, he noted, required effective and efficient communication strategy tailored to suit various segments of the society and implored the communication directorates to play active role in order to achieve their target.

Mr Ampofo charged the constituency executives to work harder to improve the performance of the party in the constituency in 2020, adding that, “appreciation of the party’s votes in strongholds of the ruling party will increase their chances.”

Ibrahim Musa, the Chairman of the constituency, assured that the executives were battle ready for the 2020 elections and were committed, determined and dedicated to embarking on a rigorous campaign to return the party to power.

He said the fundraising exercise being held to raise funds two years ahead of the general election demonstrated their quest to win power.

Mr Musa commended the regional and national executives for their presence and assured them of the readiness of the constituency to improve its performance in both the parliamentary and presidential votes. –GNA