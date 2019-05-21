﻿Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale charged 2019 VGMA fracas:﻿ … for offensive conduct, act tending to disturb public peace

Dancehall artistes, Livingston Etse Satekla popularly known in the music circles as Stonebwoy and Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale, have been provisionally charged for offensive conduct, act tending to disturb public peace and unlawful display of firearm in the public place.

Stonebwoy

The two are expected to be put before an Accra court, today.

A reliable police source at the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that the two suspects who were still in the custody, have given their statements to the police.

The source said the police had also mounted a search for the arrest of a member of Stonebwoy’s team who was believed to have handed over a gun to the musician during the violence at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) on Saturday.

According to the source the police also visited the house of stonebwoy to conduct further search as part of the investigations into the fracas.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that fans of the two dancehall artistes defied the early morning rains and trooped to both Dansoman and Ministries Police Stations, where the two spent the night on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a press release issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, and sighted by the Ghanaian Times, condemned the disturbances that characterised the just ended VGMAs involving the two suspects.

She said the suspects were in lawful custody assisting in investigations.

Shatta Wale

DSP Tenge said preliminary investigation however, revealed that the disturbances occurred after Stonebwoy was declared winner of the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year award and had mounted the stage to receive his award when Shatta Wale also moved on stage uninvited provoking a scuffle between them and their supporters.

She said one more suspect, Nii Amoo, who was seen discharging pepper spray in the hall was also arrested.

The Police PRO said the event organisers and all suspects are cooperating with the police and those found culpable would be arraigned.

“The police will not condone acts of lawlessness and assures the public and fans that it will handle the case with the needed attention it deserved,” DSP Tenge added.



﻿BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI