﻿SkyPlus Hotel and Resorts to make Ho preferred tourism destination -CEO

THE management of SkyPlus Hotel and Resorts in Ho says it’s keen on contributing its quota to position Ho as a destination of choice for both domestic and international tourists.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of the tourism facility here the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Victoria Korkor Letsa, said the hotel was putting up 26 more rooms to add to the existing 66.

She said the facility was also set to recruit about 20 more workers to join the present 110.

The hotel is also introducing live band sessions during weekends to its varieties of entertainment programmes which include transportation to various tourism sites in the region and beyond.

According to Mrs Letsa, the hotel would continue to engage as many young people as possible once they demonstrated the desire to work and good customer service skills.

The city is the administrative and commercial capital as well as the largest and busiest city in the region, thronging with a population of about 61,099.

Ho lies between latitude 6 ᵒ 207N and 6 ᵒ 55; N and longitude 0 ᵒ 127 E and 0 ᵒ 53 E and covers an area of 11.65 square kilometres.

﻿FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO