﻿Sika Coleman releases ‘Blema Mawu’

Newest gospel sensation, Mrs Leticia Ama Sika Coleman popularly known in showbiz circles as Sika Coleman is upbeat about her arrival on the music scene describing it as the genesis of a ministry to heal humanity.

In an interview with The Spectator on Monday, the soft spoken songstress said the release of her single ‘Blema Mawu’ featuring Ruth Adjei is the beginning of a ministry God has commissioned her.

“The song ‘Blema Mawu’ meaning Eternal God was inspired by the holy spirit two years ago when I was pondering over the Lord’s goodness to me and my family and why he has kept me alive even though I had gone through thick and thin” she stated.

Sika Coleman

The single was produced by Prince Hakeem Matthews.

According to her, the single was dedicated to her mother, Mrs Lucy Apeku, who was able to stand by her and her siblings in turbulent times as a committed parent.

“I was born into music and joined the praise team in church at age 9, but actually fell in love with doing songs when I was at the tertiary level” she stressed.”

She urged fans to follow their passion and take their lessons serious as well.

Mrs Coleman, who is also a trained teacher, released her maiden album in November 2018 and has been active in the music scene since 2010.

She graduated from the University of Cape Coast with Bachelor of Music in 2010.

Sika Coleman is also a committed Relationship and Career counsellor outside the classroom who motivates, inspires and counsels young people.

Sika Coleman told the Spectator Agoro that she had no doubt that the single would register the needed patronage because “it is God who will make it happen”

By Linda Abrefi Wadie