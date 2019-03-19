﻿Rev. Owusu Bempah fails to respond to police invitation

The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah yesterday failed to report at the East Legon Police Station for allegedly storming the premises of Radio XYX last Friday, and threatening radio host, Salifu Maase aka Mugabe .

The Crime Officer of the East Legon District Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abena Benewah Kwabena, confirmed the invitation to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said the man of God was expected in the afternoon but the command later had information that he was in Kumasi at that moment.

The producer of XYZ political show, Salifu Maase popularly known as Mugabe was spotted at the CID Headquarters yesterday in the company of his lawyer, Mr George Loh.

A producer of the political show at XYZ, Mr Harryson Okrah told journalists that he has given his statement to the Police on the matter, stating that they were ready to assist the Police in investigations.

Mugabe was reported to have criticised Rev. Owusu Bempah over his alleged remarks that former President John Dramani Mahama was plotting to kill the Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and some government officials.

According to reports Rev. Owusu Bempah, in the company of armed men reportedly stormed the premises of the radio station at East Legon last Friday demanding to see the radio host for making derogatory comments about him on radio.

He was reported to have rained insults on the staff when he was told Mugabe was not at the office.

The man of God was said to have also issued threats against Mugabe and the staff.

The management of the XYZ Broadcasting Limited who made an official report to the East Legon Police had since issued a statement to condemn the action of Rev. Owusu Bempah and called on the Police to arrest him.

They also asked the security agencies to act to ensure the safety of Mugabe and the station as a whole.

In another development, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has also invited Rev. Owusu Bempah to assist the Police in investigations based a recording that had gone viral that some people wanted to kill President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and others.

A police source at the CID confirmed the invitation to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI