﻿Regulatory instruments to protect ﻿ecological areas in the offing

The government is developing legal and regulatory instruments to protect ecological areas and water sources from pollution, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has said.

While at it, she said the government, would continue to pursue existing measures to enhance delivery of potable and affordable waters in addition to effectively manage trans-sectorial water resources.

The minister was highlighting efforts by the government to address water challenges at the Ministerial Declaration Session at the just ended UNESCO International Water Conference in Paris, France.

The two-day international conference which ended on March 14 was on the theme, ‘Leveraging the trans-sectorial management for water resources for sustainable water security and peace’.

It brought together actors and partners in the water sector from over 126 countries including 40 ministers of states to share holistic innovations and sustainable approaches to resolve issues impacting the governance and management of water.

Ms Dapaah led a three-member government delegation comprising Mr Ben Ampomah, Executive Director, Community Water and Sanitation Agency and Ms Suzzy Abaido of the ministry.

According to the minister, programmes towards improving water availability and conservation included the promotion of water re-use and recycling and development of multi-purpose conservancy facilities to restore natural infrastructure such as wetlands and flood plains.

“Another important programme by the government which is being implemented is protecting the degraded river banks through creation and management of buffers,” Ms Dapaah said.

Additionally, she said the government was also strengthening transboundary water resources by considering contemporary global and regional conventions and protocols appropriate for the Ghanaian context.

Ghana was urged to take advantage of the outcomes of the conference by establishing partnerships for technical and financial support with all the relevant agencies and institutions.

