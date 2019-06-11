﻿Presbyterian Church ordains 27 ministers

Twenty-seven ministerial probationers have been ordained by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at the Emmanuel Congregation at Dansoman in Accra on Sunday.

The occasion brought together dignitaries such as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Exective Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP (rtd) Frank Adu -Poku, the clergy, and traditional rulers, among others.

Preaching the sermon on the theme: ‘Go and make disciples of all nations’, Reverend Dr William Ofosu Addo, Chairperson of Brong Ahafo Presbytery, called on the new ministers to endeavour to be ambassadors of Christ.

He urged the new ministers to be disciples and preach the word of God to believers and the world, to win more souls to the kingdom of God.

“There is the need for more evangelism, there are still people who have not been reached with the gospel; the onus therefore lies on you to spread the good news to all,” he added.

Rev. Addo said as new disciples of God, there was the need for them to bring about societal orientation that would bring about transformation to communities and nations.

He urged the ministers to look up to God in all that they do, and assured them that with God all things were possible.

“Trust in God in everything that you do and let the Holy Spirit lead you in all that you do,” he added.

The Moderator of Presbyterian Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, who officiated at the ordination service, asked the new ministers to win souls for God.

He called on the ministers to be prayerful in all that they do and called on the congregation, families and spouses to support the new ministers to discharge their duties.

The new ministers are; Rev. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emelia Nana Yeboah, CID Headquarters, Rev. John Tawiah Yohuno, Rev. Zipporah Korkoi Tetteh, Rev. Ebenezer Nii Adjetey Sowah, Rev. Mrs Miriam Aduama Osei, Rev. Benbel Owusu, Rev. Emmanuel Okyere, Rev. Holtsborne Nii Okantey, Rev. Mrs Ruby Besty Naa Kwarley Odumanye, Rev. Ruth Adwoah Nyamekye, Rev. Frank Kissi and Rev. Laud Siaw Gyamoh,

The rest are Rev. Lawrence Anim Darko, Rev. William Boyefio-Quartey, Rev. Samuel Kwabena Boateng, Rev. Dr Martin Owusu Boamah, Rev. Micheal Baakwaw, Rev. Fredrick Kotey Ashaley, Rev. Benjamin Asare, Rev. Isaac Nii Annag Armah, Rev. William Anti, Rev. Albert Annan, Rev. Samuel Kwasi Ankomah, Rev. Samuel Kwame Ampadu, Rev. Clifford Robert Amane-Sarpong, Rev. Vera Akweley Acquaye and Rev. Mrs E. Ayorkor Ajavon Djanie.

﻿BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI